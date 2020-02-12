Home » Entertainment » Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter to Join WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter to Join WWE

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Apparently wrestling runs in The Rock’s family! Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone Johnson announced her decision to join the WWE, following in not only her father’s footstep, but also her grandfather and great-grandfather; the WWE announced that Simone is “…on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.”

Simone shared her excitement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her rocking a WWE tee. “It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Related Articles

Kobe And Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest
Oscars Responds to Omission of Luke Perry In Memoriam
Proud Parent Dwayne Wade Recalls Moment Daughter Shares her Trans Identity
Industry News: Cole Sprouse, Ava DuVernay, “The Hunt” and more!
Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Losing Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna
Fake Athletic Profile of Olivia Jade, Daughter or Lori Laughlin, Released to Public