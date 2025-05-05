Dylan O’Brien Called Out By Trans Sibling Who Says They Haven’t Spoken In ‘Over A Year’

Julz O’Brien addressed their distant relationship with brother Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf, The Maze Runner) after his comments from a 2024 interview surface, in which he said he was “grateful” to have friends the LGBTQ+ community, including his “nonbinary” sibling. “I’m actually trans masc and go by he/they pronouns,” Julz wrote. “He didn’t check in when I had top surgery […] He didn’t even wish me happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.” While acknowledging Dylan as their “very first best friend,” Julz highlighted that his public statements don’t match up with their current relationship. (Complex)