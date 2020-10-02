E! Announces People’s Choice Awards Nominees

PRPhotos.com

E! dropped the list of nominated movies, shows and actors Thursday for the People’s Choice Awards. The annual show highlights accomplishments across 44 categories from the best movie of the year and the best action movie star of 2020 to the pop podcast of 2020 and the game changer of 2020.

Janelle Monae, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks and Issa Rae are among the nominees. Film and television titles that are up for their respective categories are Dolittle, Bird of Prey, The Old Guard and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Jennifer Lopez will receive the annual Icon of 2020 award. The show will be broadcast live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on November 15th at 9 pm EST.