Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Shrek’ Donkey Spinoff, George Clinton Biopic, Pink Panther Reboot

Eddie Murphy is set to take on the iconic role of Inspector Jacques Clouseau in an upcoming Pink Panther film. The 64-year-old actor revealed this new project during an interview on the Today show, where he was promoting his latest action comedy, The Pickup. In addition to the Pink Panther reboot, Murphy shared he is preparing to portray funk music legend George Clinton in a biopic. He also confirmed Shrek 5, which is slated for a Christmas release, as well as a spin-off film focused on his character, Donkey, that will be release in about 3 years. When asked about playing Clouseau, Murphy stated the character “has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black, for sure.” This will mark a new take on the famous bumbling detective, who was originally portrayed by Peter Sellers and later by Steve Martin in previous film adaptations. (EW)