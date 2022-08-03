Edie McClurg, Tom Cruise, Khloe Kardashian + More!

PRPhotos.com

EDIE MCCLURG IS ALLEGEDLY A VICTIM OF ELDER ABUSE: According to court documents obtained by The New York Post, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress Edie McClurg is allegedly a victim of elder abuse by Michael L. Ramos, a man who claimed to be her “longtime friend.” McClurg lives in Los Angeles and suffers from dementia. Ramos reportedly tried to take her out of California to marry her, and he has also been accused of sexually assaulting McClurg’s current caregiver.

TOM CRUISE APOLOGIZES FOR INTERRUPTING A COUPLE’S HIKE THEN JUMPS OFF A CLIFF: Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a couple in the UK, were on a hike with their dog recently when Tom Cruise dropped in on a helicopter. According to The U.S. Sun, Cruise said, “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise. I like your dog.” He then prepared to jump off a cliff. “Are you really going to jump off there?” Sarah said, to which Cruise replied, “See you later, folks.” It is suspected that Cruise may have been filming a stunt for the next Mission: Impossible film.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ‘LIKES’ POST JOKING THAT KRIS JENNER LEAKED TAYLOR SWIFT’S CARBON EMISSIONS: Shortly after Kylie Jenner was called a “climate criminal” for taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet, a report was published by Yard stating that Taylor Swift is the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions so far this year. Naturally, many people took to social media joking that Momager Kris Jenner was behind the report. According to BuzzFeed, Khloe Kardashian liked one of the posts that was shared on TikTok. The video features a caption that reads, “who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” and shows Kris taking off her sunglasses and saying, “Kris F¬—king Jenner.”

BRAD PITT COMMENTS ON WEARING A SKIRT TO ‘BULLET TRAIN’ PREMIERE: At the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train Monday night (August 1st), Brad Pitt commented on the brown linen skirt he wore to the film’s premiere in Berlin last month. When asked why he chose the garment, Pitt told Variety, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”