Ego Nwodim Leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Seven Seasons
Ego Nwodim announced her departure from Saturday Night Live following seven seasons on the sketch comedy show. “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.” Nwodim joined as a featured player in 2018 during Season 44 and became a repertory cast member in Season 46. Her exit means Season 51 will be the first without Black women cast members since 2014. (Story URL)