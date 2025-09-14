Ego Nwodim Leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Seven Seasons

Getty Images

Ego Nwodim announced her departure from Saturday Night Live following seven seasons on the sketch comedy show. "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight," she wrote in an Instagram story. "But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship." Nwodim joined as a featured player in 2018 during Season 44 and became a repertory cast member in Season 46. Her exit means Season 51 will be the first without Black women cast members since 2014.