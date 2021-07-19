Home » Entertainment » Elaine Welteroth Accuses Sharon Osbourne Camp of ‘Illegally Recording’ Her

Elaine Welteroth Accuses Sharon Osbourne Camp of ‘Illegally Recording’ Her

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The Talk’s Elaine Welteroth is accusing Sharon Osbourne‘s camp of illegally recording her following an on-air confrontation between Osbourne and her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

In a report published by The Daily Mail on Thursday, Welteroth comforted a sobbing Osbourne after a tense discussion with Underwood during which Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan‘s controversial remarks about Meghan Markle. Osbourne has since left The Talk, due to this and other rumors that she made cruel, homophobic and racist remarks to other hosts.

One source told Page Six: “They’re masquerading like it was a ‘hot mic’ moment, but they were not wearing the show’s mics at all. Someone in Sharon’s camp illegally recorded their conversation and leaked it. It was the ultimate Karen move. Sharon is the unhinged TV Karen.”

Another source said of the leak: “This is her . . . vendetta against the show. She’s probably been holding onto the audio for this moment. It’s no coincidence that it was released as the show announced Jerry O’Connell as her replacement. It’s pretty crappy because everyone thought they’d move on and was ready for the new chapter.”

Related Articles

Did Prince Harry Lie About Timing of Netflix Pitch?
DaniLeigh Finally Announces Her Pregnancy
Bill Cosby’s Wife Denies Rumors Of Marriage Trouble
Helen Mirren Did Her Makeup Every Day During The Pandemic Lockdown
Summer Walker And London On Da Track Share First Photos Of Their Baby Girl
Court Grants Britney Spears The Right To Hire Her Own Lawyer