Elizabeth Chambers ‘Healing’ After Armie Hammer Is Charged With Rape

Elizabeth Chambers is focused on “healing” after her estranged husband Armie Hammer was accused of abuse by multiple women, and is under investigation for sexual assault by the LAPD.

Chambers, who shares two children with Hammer, told fans on Instagram who asked why she’d been “quiet,” that she was “focusing on healing, my babes and work.”

During an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A over a photo of her holding a heart-shaped crystal against a sunset, she wrote: “A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right ATM [at the moment].”

The LAPD launched its investigation after a woman named Effie said he “violently” raped her.

“He became increasingly more violent,” Effie claimed in a March press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. “I thought he was going to kill me.”

Effie also claimed Hammer abused her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during their four-year relationship, which allegedly started on Facebook in 2016 during his marriage to Chambers.

Hammer has denied the charges. Chambers filed for divorce in July.