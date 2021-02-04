Elizabeth Chambers Performs Sage Cleansing Ritual After Cannibalism Scandal

PRPhotos.com

Elizabeth Chambers is performing a sage cleanse amid a decidedly dark time for her. Chambers recently spoke out following the news that her estranged husband Armie Hammer engaged in rape and cannibalism fantasies online, and as ex-lovers of his came forward alleging abusive behavior, including branding and bruising.

“and also, how much sage is too much sage? asking for a friend obv,” Chambers, 38, posted to her Instagram Story alongside a photo of bunches of sage and a lit candle perched next to her laptop.

Burning sage is an ancient ritual intended to cleanse people and spaces of negative energy, and promote clarity and healing.

“I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” she wrote on Instagram of 34-year-old Hammer’s alleged toxic relationships. “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”