Elizabeth Hubbard, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Manzo + More!

ELIZABETH HUBBARD DIES AT 89: Entertainment Tonight reports that As the World Turns star Elizabeth Hubbard passed away over the weekend at the age of 89. Her son, Jeremy D. Bennett, shared the news Monday (April 10th) via Facebook. "I'm sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend," he wrote. "Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live. Love & Prayers. Jeremy." Hubbard’s cause of death is not yet known. Martha Byrne, who starred as Hubbard’s daughter on As the World Turns, took to Instagram Monday (April 10th) to honor the late actress as well. In addition to As the World Turns, Hubbard held roles on The Doctors, Hope & Faith, Center Stage, and Ordinary People. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Gold Derby in 2015.

KIM KARDASHIAN JOINS THE CAST OF ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY:’ Kim Kardashian is continuing to expand her reach. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Kardashians star is joining the cast of American Horror Story for the hit show’s 12th season. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” the show’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy, said in a statement. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES ‘STRANGER THINGS’ ANIMATED SERIES: Deadline reports that a Stranger Things animated series is in the works at Netflix. Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer told the outlet, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

CAROLINE MANZO SAYS SHE WILL ‘NEVER’ RETURN TO ‘HOUSEWIVES’ FOLLOWING ‘TRAUMATIC’ INCIDENT: The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo appeared on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast recently and addressed Brandi Glanville allegedly sexual assaulting her on the set of Girls Trip. "This is very traumatic for me," she said. "This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement is disappointing to me. I don’t want to talk too much about it because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all." When the podcast’s hosts asked if she would ever return to the Housewives franchise, Manzo said, "Never, never, never."