Elizabeth Olsen And Robbie Arnett Eloped ‘Before COVID’

A year ago, Elizabeth Olsen referred to Robbie Arnett as her husband, which got the rumor mill going. However, the pair hadn’t confirmed that they are in fact a married couple until now.

On a recent episode of The Jess Cagle Show, Olsen and Arnett appeared together and broke the news. “We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time and it was before COVID,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress said. “I just never talked about it,” she added.

“We, luckily, timed things out, accidentally, really well,” the WandaVision actress said, commenting on the influence of the pandemic at the time. “Everything was so backed up. You couldn't even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”

