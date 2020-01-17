Home » Entertainment » Elle Fanning Gets Real About Social Media

Elle Fanning Gets Real About Social Media

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Elle Fanning covers Marie Claire’s February issue, and inside, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star calls everyone’s bluff on social media.

The 21-year-old Fanning, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, admits that she totally reads everyone’s comments, and bets other celebs do too: “People can say they don't read any comments, but…Mmm, yeah, you do! I do! Of course you look. 'Oh, your ankles look huge.' What the heck?! It is bizarre, like, who is this person?”

She also says she vastly prefers the ‘Gram to Twitter: “Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram I do enjoy; I have a private account and a public account.”

And yes, even celebrities get FOMO, she says: I do think there are dangers that I totally fall into, of looking down that rabbit hole, comparing yourself to everybody else and seeing, Oh, their life, that vacation. I try to keep it light and tell fans about movies that are coming out or about a photo shoot. That can get really intense too.”

ON ANGELINA

She also discussed how her relationship with Angelina Jolie, her Maleficent co-star, has evolved. Fanning said: “Angelina’s and my relationship definitely changed. She didn’t have to look at me as a kid; she didn’t have to censor what she could talk about.” She laughs. “That was exciting, to have that relationship.”

