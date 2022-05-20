Ellen Barkin Testifies That Johnny Depp Was ‘Jealous’ And ‘Controlling’

PRPhotos.com

Ellen Barkin spoke out on behalf of Amber Heard via video deposition on Thursday (May 19th).

The Animal Kingdom star told the court that her ex-boyfriend and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas costar, Johnny Depp, was “a jealous man, controlling” and added, “He was always drinking and smoking a joint.”

The Tony Award winner also detailed the time he threw a bottle across a hotel room while they were working on a film in 1998.

Barkin testified, “Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in Las Vegas while we were shooting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” She said it was “tossed” towards her and others during “a fight” but it didn’t hit anyone.

Reuters reported that Depp previously called the claim untrue and added that Barkin held a grudge against him.