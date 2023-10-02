Ellen DeGeneres And Allison Holker Remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss On HIs Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres and Allison Holker paid tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday (September 29th), on what would have been his 41st birthday. The So You Think You Can Dance star died by suicide late last year.

Holker, who married Boss in 2013, shared photos of herself and their three children visiting his gravesite to Instagram. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” she wrote in the caption. “Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

DeGeneres posted a throwback selfie with the choreographer and wrote, “Happy birthday, tWitch. I love you and I always will.”