Ellen DeGeneres’ Brother Says She Is Being ‘Viciously Attacked’

Ellen DeGeneres‘ brother Vance has her back. The older brother took to social media to defend his 62-year-old sister against what he calls vicious attacks. DeGeneres’ eponymous show is being investigated by WarnerMedia amid allegations of a “toxic” work environment and on-set bullying, racism and sexual harassment.

“My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls**t,” he began on Facebook, before encouraging those who don't support Ellen to unfriend him on the social media site.

He continued: “I'm sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind. She's a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.”

On Twitter, he wrote: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. “She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

Hollywood is divided. Several celebs, including Jerry O’Connell, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Hart, have voiced their support of her, while Brad Garrett and the show’s former DJ, Tony Okungbowa have said the mean girl accusations are true.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the star is “crushed” over the allegations and “invested in making sure those things are properly changed,” and insider told People.

The show is expected to return September 9th and she is ready to return to her hosting duties.

“She wants to just put out a great show that makes people happy and feel good,” the source said. “She's very focused on that.”

Last week, Warner Bros said that it has “identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.”