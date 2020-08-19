Ellen DeGeneres Calls No Eye Contact Rule ‘Insane’ as an Ugly Tweet Surfaces

PRPhotos.com

Finally, something everyone can agree on. During an emotional Zoom call with her staffers Monday, Ellen DeGeneres addressed several issues related to the “toxic” work environment she reportedly oversaw on her eponymous show.

According to insiders, the host said she had no clue where the unspoken rule dictating that no staffer could look her in the eye came from.

The 62-year-old said: “I don’t know where it started. Please talk to me. Look me in the eye.” Describing the rumored rule as “insane,” DeGeneres continued, “It’s crazy, just not true, I don’t know how it started. [It’s] not who I am.”

WarnerMedia is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Thus far, three top producers‚ executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, have been fired. They were accused of bullying behavior and sexual misconduct.

Interestingly, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who publicly supported DeGeneres during the investigation, has been named co-executive producer.

Meanwhile, Page Six unearthed another ugly remnant of her past. She tweeted on June 5, 2009: “I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show. Honestly, it felt good.”