Ellen DeGeneres, Mischa Barton, VIola Davis + More!

ELLEN DEGENERES CELEBRATES NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY: Ellen DeGeneres took fans back to her 1997 cover of Time Magazine with an Instagram post shared on National Coming Out Day Wednesday (October 11th). Sharing a black-and-white photo from her wedding to Portia de Rossi, the former talk show host wrote, “Happy Coming Out Day. I hope you have the bravery and the support you need to be your authentic self.” She humorously added, “And for those who didn’t know it, yep, I’m gay,” referring to the iconic issue.

MISCHA BARTON COMMENTS ON THE ‘TRUAMA’ OF EXPERIENCING FAME AT A YOUNG AGE: In a recent interview with The Times of London, Mischa Barton opened up about how playing Marissa Cooper on the hit show The O.C. when she was 17 years old impacted her life. "I don't think I was fully prepared for that level of fame," she told the outlet. "Because it has never been something that I have sought out. I really would much rather be anonymous." The Neighbours actress added, "You can go to therapy every day for the rest of your life, but there's just a certain amount of trauma [from] all that I went through, particularly in my early 20s, that just doesn't go away overnight."

VIOLA DAVIS CELEBRATES HER 24TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH JULIUS TENNON: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are celebrating 24 years of marriage. The How to Get Away with Murder actress shared a photo of the couple looking into each other’s eyes, surrounded by flowers, to Instagram on Wednesday (October 11th). “24 years of friendship, love and connection. You make me feel alive,” she wrote in the caption.

ALYSON HANNIGAN CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH ALEXIS DENISOF: Alyson Hannigan shared a black-and-white throwback photo from her wedding to Alexis Denisof to Instagram on Wednesday (October 11th). “Happy 20th wedding anniversary to the most incredible husband @alexisdenisof Thank you for being my best friend, the best father, the greatest chef, silly comic relief and so much more. I love sharing life with you!” she wrote. According to People, the pair met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1997 and started dating in 1999.