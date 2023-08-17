Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Jennifer Lopez + More!

PRPhotos.com

ELLEN DEGENERES AND PORTIA DE ROSSI CELEBRATE THEIR 15TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are vacationing in Spain to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. The former talk show host shared a photo of the couple standing on a yacht in front of a beautiful rock formation to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16th). “To my wife of 15 years- I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary,” DeGeneres wrote. According to People, the pair are traveling with their friends, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, in Majorca.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WISHES BEN AFFLECK A HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY: Jennifer Lopez shared a cute video to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16th) of her and Ben Affleck singing along to Sam Cooke's “(What A) Wonderful World” together during a car ride. “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” she wrote in the caption.

KEKE PALMER AND HER BOYFRIEND ARE REPORTEDLY BROKEN UP: It appears that Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are going their separate ways, after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for what she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas last month. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote on Twitter at the time, before deleting his account due to swift backlash. The Nope actress has since teamed up with Usher on a new song titled “Boyfriend,” and a source told People that Jackson has “moved on.” The pair welcomed a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson together in February of this year.

KENDALL JENNER SAYS SHE ‘LOVES REALLY HARD’ AMID BAD BUNNY ROMANCE: Kendall Jenner spoke with Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Wednesday (August 16th) about how she navigates relationships, amid her ongoing romance with Bad Bunny. “I love really hard, and I love without apology,” she told the outlet. “I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye.” The Kardashians star added, “I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.” Jenner and the “Dakiti” singer have been linked since February of this year.