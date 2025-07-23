Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi List UK Farm Estate For $30M After One Year

Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have put their Cotswolds, England, farm estate on the market just a year after purchasing it. The couple is seeking $30 million more than the purchase price for the 43-acre property, named Kitesbridge Farm. The estate features a main home from the 1700s with six bedrooms, a two-bedroom guesthouse, party barn, five-car garage, fitness center, and a heated pool. DeGeneres and de Rossi, known for house flipping, renovated the property with 70 workers in just four and a half months. The couple, who left the U.S. due to President Trump, have already moved to a home nearby with facilities for de Rossi’s horses. (Pagesix)