Ellen DeGeneres To Address Scandal on Show as First Cancellation Arrives

As WarnerMedia reportedly neared the end of its investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres plans to discuss the allegations against her and other leaders directly. Among the charges are claims of sexual misconduct, racism and workplace bullying on set.

Three producers, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, have been ousted, and she said in a staff memo that she planned to make changes in the day-to-day management of the show.

The Daily Mail asked DeGeneres how she would handle the allegations when her show returns in September, and she said: “I will be talking to my fans.”

CANCELLED

Meanwhile, Australia’s Channel Nine network is the first to officially pull the plug on the show following the viral reports of bad on-set behavior.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been airing on the channel since 2013.