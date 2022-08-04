Ellen Pompeo, Joker 2, Conor McGregor + More!

PRPhotos.com

ELLEN POMPEO WILL HAVE A REDUCED ROLE ON 19TH SEASON OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ Deadline reports that Ellen Pompeo‘s role on Grey’s Anatomy will be reduced for the show’s 19th season. Pompeo will appear in eight episodes and will continue to narrate and executive produce the show. This comes as the actress prepares to star in the Hulu limited series Orphan—which will be her first role besides Meredith Grey in nearly two decades.

‘JOKER’ SEQUEL GETS RELEASED DATE: Joker: Folie à Deux got its official release date on Wednesday (August 3rd). Variety reports that the sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix will make its way to theaters on October 4th, 2024.

‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ IS LEAVING NBC FOR PEACOCK: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Days of Our Lives will no longer air on NBC as of September. The network’s longest-running entertainment series will move to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock on September 12th.

CONOR MCGREGOR JOINS JAKE GYLLENHAAL’S ‘ROAD HOUSE’ REMAKE: Deadline reports that UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in Jake Gyllenhaal‘s remake of the 1989 film Road House for Prime Video. McGregor joins a cast that includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.