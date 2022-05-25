Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Might Be Continuing Without Her

PRPhotos.com

Will there soon be a Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith Grey? Entertainment Tonight spoke with Ellen Pompeo during the show’s 400th episode red carpet, where she shared what she thought about the medical drama continuing without her.

“Shonda and I, I think — we'll see, we'll see. Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show,” she said.

Pompeo continued, “It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me.”

In terms of replacing her, she said, “We'll find someone, maybe, or we won’t.”