Home » Entertainment » Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Might Be Continuing Without Her

Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Might Be Continuing Without Her

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Will there soon be a Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith Grey? Entertainment Tonight spoke with Ellen Pompeo during the show’s 400th episode red carpet, where she shared what she thought about the medical drama continuing without her.

“Shonda and I, I think — we'll see, we'll see. Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show,” she said.

Pompeo continued, “It's inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for for the young people, it's a really good piece of content and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me.”

In terms of replacing her, she said, “We'll find someone, maybe, or we won’t.”

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian Comments On Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson
Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be Rap
Ellen DeGeneres May Have Revealed The Sex Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Lack Of Protection Is Her ‘Biggest Wound’
Johnny Depp Is Expected To Be Called As A Witness For Amber Heard’s Defense
Ellen Barkin Testifies That Johnny Depp Was ‘Jealous’ And ‘Controlling’