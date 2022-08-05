Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Needs To Be ‘Less Preachy’

PRPhotos.com

Grey’s Anatomy has tackled numerous social issues over the years, but the star of the show thinks this should be handled a little differently. During the most recent episode of her Tell Me podcast, Ellen Pompeo said things could be done more “subtly.”

“I think if I had any desire honestly it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things,” she said.

The Old School actress continued, “It’s like, we do one episode about let’s see… Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently and less sort of hit you over the head for just one hour and then we never talk about it again.”

Pompeo added, “I wish we could touch on these social issues that are important and have them be threads throughout.”