Ellen Pompeo Told Off Denzel Washington On “Grey’s Anatomy’ Set

PRPhotos.com

Ellen Pompeo revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, that she got into an argument with Denzel Washington when he directed Grey’s Anatomy in 2016.

She told her guest and former co-star Patrick Dempsey that she yelled an improvised line to another actor during an emotional scene which resulted in Washington going ”ham on [her] ass.”

She said, “He was like, 'I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

The star says she replied, "I was like, ‘Listen, motherf–ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?" However, Pompeo clarified, saying she has the “utmost respect for him as an actor and director,” and it was smooth sailing after that.