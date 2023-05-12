Home » Entertainment » Elliot Page Feels ‘Joy’ In His Skin Thanks To Gender Affirming Surgery

Elliot Page Feels ‘Joy’ In His Skin Thanks To Gender Affirming Surgery

Elliot Page feels “joy” in his skin after having gender affirming surgery.

The Umbrella Academy actor posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram Wednesday (May 10th) and wrote, “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

Page first showed off the results of his top surgery in May 2021.

