Home » Entertainment » Elliot Page Reveals He Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara

Elliot Page Reveals He Had A Secret Relationship With Kate Mara

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

People published excerpts from Elliot Page‘s forthcoming memoir titled Pageboy on Friday (June 2nd), which included details about a secret relationship with Fantastic Four actress Kate Mara. The relationship allegedly took place while Mara was still dating The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella.

Page writes that the pair got together shortly after he first came out as gay, while they were working together on X-Men: Days of Future Past. He later came out as transgender in December of 2022. “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” the Juno actor wrote. “She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

The Umbrella Academy star writes that Minghella approved of the relationship at the time. Meanwhile, Mara allegedly told him, “I never thought I could be in love with two people, and now I know I can.”

Page explained to readers that Mara has read the book and that she will be appearing at a Pageboy event in Los Angeles this month.

Related Articles

The Weeknd Reveals ‘The Idol Vol. 1’ Release Date
Chili Reflects On Past Relationship With Usher
SZA Reveals Why She Got A Brazilian Butt Lift
Kate Beckinsale Denies Plastic Surgery Accusations
Pedro Pascal Reveals He Got ‘A Bit Of An Eye Infection’ After Letting Fans Put Their Thumbs In His Eyes
Celebrity Gossip: Elliot Page, Evan Rachel Wood, Kim Zolciak + More!