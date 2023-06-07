Elliot Page Reveals He Had Sex With His Costar Olivia Thirlby ‘All The Time’ While Filming ‘Juno’

Getty Images

According to Elliot Page‘s new memoir Pageboy, there was a lot going on behind the scenes of the 2007 movie Juno. Page wrote that he and Olivia Thirlby, who played his best friend in the film, were having sex “all the time.”

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” the Umbrella Academy actor wrote in his book, adding that she seemed “so much older, capable, and centered,” though they were the same age at the time.

Page shared that one day, the pair were in Thirlby’s hotel room when she “looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.'”

From there, he writes that they “started sucking face,” and had sex “all the time.”

This took place, he writes, in “her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”