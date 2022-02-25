Home » Entertainment » Elliot Page Speaks Out In Support Of Trans Youth In Texas

Elliot Page Speaks Out In Support Of Trans Youth In Texas

Elliot Page is speaking out in support of trans youth in Texas.

The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as transgender in 2020, is “horrified” by the Texas Attorney General’s written opinion that gender affirming care is child abuse under state law.

Page said in a statement to Variety, “I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General. Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families.”

