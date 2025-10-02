Elon Musk Demands Netflix Boycott Over Trans Character In Already-Cancelled Show

Getty Images

Elon Musk escalated his criticism of Netflix over the long-canceled animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, which featured a transgender character. Musk reposted followers’ comments attacking what they called “transgender propaganda” and writing “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Show creator Hamish Steele announced he was taking a social media break after receiving “extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails.” He initially responded lightheartedly to the controversy, but later posted that the situation became “much much worse” and “a little scary.” The 2022-2023 series was canceled in 2023 but remains available on Netflix. (Story URL)