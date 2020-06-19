Elon Musk Denies Threesome With Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne

PRPhotos.com

New dad Elon Musk is denying having a threesome with his ex Amber Heard and her pal Cara Delevingne. The billionaire SpaceX founder told Page Six the fling never happened after new depositions were made public in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against his ex Heard.

In legal papers, Depp claims that the trio were involved in a secret three-way relationship in 2016, and that Heard’s relationship with Musk began before she split with Depp in May of 2016.

He tells Page Six that Depp is wrong on both counts: “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Musk also recommended that “everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”