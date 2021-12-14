Elon Musk Named TIME Magazine’s Person Of The Year

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has added another notch to his belt. On Monday (December 13th), TIME Magazine revealed they chose Musk as their Person of the Year.

TIME’s Editor-in-Chief, Edward Felsenthal, explained the decision, writing, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”

Many Twitter users were critical of the decision. One person commented, “For what exactly? Someone tell me what this guy did besides step on other people so he can climb higher.”

Another wrote, “Wow, what a contribution to the world. Sending rich people into space for 10 minutes.”

Trying to rationalize the choice, another user responded, “People forget that ‘Person of the Year’ just measures influence. It doesn’t have to be a POSITIVE influence.”