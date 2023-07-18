Elton John Testifies In Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Trial

Elton John testified via video link on Monday (July 17th) for Kevin Spacey‘s defense in the House of Cards actor’s sexual assault trial in the U.K. Spacey has been accused of sexual assault by four different men between the years of 2001 and 2013.

One of the men alleges that Spacey grabbed his crotch while they were on their way to the “Rocket Man” singer’s White Tie and Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005. The man claims Spacey grabbed him so hard while he was driving that he almost veered off the road.

John said he only remembers Spacey attending the gala once. “He came on a private jet and came straight to the ball,” the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer said.

John’s husband, David Furnish, also testified on Monday (July 17th). He said he reviewed photos of their summer gala from 2001-2005, and that the American Beauty actor only appeared in photos from the 2001 event.

Spacey claimed that he and the unnamed man were friends who occasionally engaged in consensual romantic contact—adding that the man “re-imagined” what happened between them.