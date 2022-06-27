‘Elvis’ And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Battle It Out For Top Spot At The Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Top Gun: Maverick is holding on tight to the number one spot at the domestic box office. With the debut of the Elvis biopic this weekend, the two films remained tied at $30.5 million as of Sunday (June 26th).

Overall, Elvis has received positive reviews. Deadline reports that the movie got “4 1/2 stars, 88% positive, 72% definite recommend on PostTrak, and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 94%.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 24th) through Sunday (June 26th):

1. Elvis, $30.5 million 2. Top Gun: Maverick, $30.5 million 3. Jurassic World: Dominion, $26.44 million 4. The Black Phone, $23.3 million 5. Lightyear, $17.66 million 6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $1.72 million 7. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, $725,000 8. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $533,000 9. Bob’s Burgers, $513,000 10. The Bad Guys, $440,000