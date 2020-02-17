Home » Entertainment » Emerson, Lake and Palmer Sci Fi Film In the Works

Emerson, Lake and Palmer Sci Fi Film In the Works

Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends…and the song sequence that’s in development as a Sci-Fi film.

According to Rolling Stone, Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s “Karn Evil 9,” is in development as a movie franchise. Radar Pictures, the studio behind the recent Jumanji movies is reportedly involved, and sci-fi author Daniel H. Wilson is working on the screenplay.

The super group’s drummer and lone surviving member, Carl Palmer, has confirmed via Twitter that the movie is in the development stage.

