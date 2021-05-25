Emily Blunt on Fame and Family

Emily Blunt may be one of the world’s biggest stars in the world, but her kids have idea. And she wants to keep it that way!

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, she said that Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, whom she shares with John Krasinksi are “oblivious” to their fame.

“It's a strange thing to navigate, you know,” Blunt began. “She came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her… we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it.”

“Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, 'Um … not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, 'Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird,” she continued.

Blunt explained that she doesn't want her daughters to “feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids.”

The mom of two added, “If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on make-up. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy.”

Asked if she hoped they’d follow her into acting, she said: “God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage.”