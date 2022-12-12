Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her To ‘Stop Being Such A P–y’ On The Set Of ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’

PRPhotos.com

On Monday’s (December 12th) episode of the SmartLess podcast, Emily Blunt revealed that Tom Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” while the pair were filming Edge of Tomorrow. Blunt shared that she was struggling with her 85-pound costume, and Cruise “didn’t know what to do.”

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she said. “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and Cruise didn’t know what to do.”

So, naturally, Cruise stared at her “for a long time,” she said. “He goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?'” Blunt added that this made her laugh.