Home » Entertainment » Emily Ratajkowsi Speaks on Hurtful Mom-Shaming

Emily Ratajkowsi Speaks on Hurtful Mom-Shaming

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out after being trolled on social media. The model welcomed her son Sylvester four months ago, and says she’s gotten a surprising amount of hate.

She shared an IG Story Friday, captioned: “We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney Spears and calling her a bad mom. We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile, my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.”

She concluded, “I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a s–tty mother.”

The 30-year-old was dragged for holding her baby in one arm. Even Piers Morgan piled on, tweeting: “That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata — and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them.”

Related Articles

Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Renting Out An Aquarium For Lori Harvey On Valentine’s Day
Summer Walker And London On Da Track Share First Photos Of Their Baby Girl
Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde
Prince William Dragged for Slamming Racism Against Soccer Stars, Silence on Meghan Markle
Friends And Family Honored Naya Rivera On The Anniversary Of Her Death
Julia Stiles Reflects On Working With Heath Ledger