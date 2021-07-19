Emily Ratajkowsi Speaks on Hurtful Mom-Shaming

PRPhotos.com

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out after being trolled on social media. The model welcomed her son Sylvester four months ago, and says she’s gotten a surprising amount of hate.

She shared an IG Story Friday, captioned: “We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney Spears and calling her a bad mom. We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile, my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.”

She concluded, “I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a s–tty mother.”

The 30-year-old was dragged for holding her baby in one arm. Even Piers Morgan piled on, tweeting: “That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata — and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same. Happy to give you some tips if you need them.”