Emily Ratajkowski Says Paparazzi Has ‘Screwed Up’ Her Dating Life

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t happy about the media being so focused on her dating life. The Gone Girl actress has been photographed on dates with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer, and Eric André since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

“I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said on the latest episode of her High Low podcast. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows.”

She continued, “So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Ratajkowski added that this has “screwed up” her dating life.