Home » Entertainment » Emily Ratajkowski Talks Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Posted on

Emily Ratajkowski opened up to Variety Wednesday (October 12th) about her relationship status.

The My Body author – who filed from divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month – has recently been linked to Brad Pitt.

She told the outlet, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

A source told People earlier this month that Ratajkowski and Pitt had gone out on a few dates.

Related Articles

Brad Pitt Began Sculpting With Nick Cave And Thomas Houseago During His Split From Angelina Jolie
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Share PDA Posts Amid Breakup Rumors
Ne-Yo Wants Estranged Wife To Get A Job Amid Divorce
Olivia Wilde Shoots Down ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Rumors
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Tippd Off The Paparazzi Who Photographed Her and Brad Pitt In 2005
Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh Rumors