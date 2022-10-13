Emily Ratajkowski Talks Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski opened up to Variety Wednesday (October 12th) about her relationship status.

The My Body author – who filed from divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month – has recently been linked to Brad Pitt.

She told the outlet, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

A source told People earlier this month that Ratajkowski and Pitt had gone out on a few dates.