Emma Heming Willis Says She Is ‘Not Good’ Following Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is sharing her struggles following the Die Hard actor’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis earlier this year. Posting a video to Instagram on Monday (August 14th), Emma revealed how she navigates being a caregiver in this situation.

“I think its so important for us to break up our thinking which can feel, for me very much, like gloom and doom,” she said following a hike. “I know it looks like I'm out, living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life I can.”

“I do that for myself—I do that for our two children and Bruce,” she added, referring to their daughters, 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn. “They would not want me to live any other way. So I don't want it to be misconstrued that I am good because I am not. I am not good.”

“This is a care partner PSA,” she captioned the post. “My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of.”