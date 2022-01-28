Emma Roberts Enjoys A ‘Beautiful Reset’ Following Breakup

PRPhotos.com

Emma Roberts is enjoying a “beautiful reset” following her breakup with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Less than a week after her split from the Mudbound actor, she shared photos on Instagram, relaxing at the Hacienda AltaGracia luxury resort located in the Talamanca Mountains in Costa Rica.

Roberts wrote, “The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place, The most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences heart emoji can't wait to get back!”

The couple called it quits earlier this month after three years together. They share one son.