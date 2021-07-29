Emma Roberts Grateful To To Viral After 30

PRPhotos.com

Emma Roberts used Instagram to express gratitude to her fans for making her go viral after 30.

Last weekend (July 24th), the American Horror Story actress posted a video of herself in a green dress smiling and laughing at the camera. People all over social media captioned the clip with hilarious and sometimes dark captions like, “The movie detective’s dead wife in a home video.”

On Tuesday (July 27th) she shared a screenshot of the video to her Instagram Story, writing, “Me going viral after 30. Thank you gays and whoever else.”