Emma Roberts Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs

PRPhotos.com

Emma Roberts graces the cover of Cosmopolitan with her baby bump on full display, and inside, she explains the process she went through freezing her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis. She is the first visibly pregnant celeb to appear on the cover of the magazine.

She tells Cosmo: “I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor. It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'”

The 29-year-old didn’t initially “have time to freeze” her eggs, she went through with the process, explaining, “To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of … finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids. … It was a difficult process.”

Roberts is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund. The couple conceived as soon as they “stopped thinking about it,” Roberts says.