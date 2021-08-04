Emma Roberts Talks Limiting What She Shares on ‘Dark and Polarizing’ Internet

PRPhotos.com

Emma Roberts has perfected what she chooses to share and not online. She told Bustle that she tries to keep things "light" on social media.



"We live our whole lives online now," Roberts, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December, explained. "Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere."

Twitter users notoriously got ahold of a post she shared of herself giggling and turned it into countless memes.

She’s also cautious about sharing shotes of her son Rhodes, but still wants to share glimpses and insight with fans and friends.

"But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations," she shared. "The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram."

In other news, Roberts’ drama starring Grace Van Patten, has been green-lit for Hulu, the first iteration of a TV deal with the Disney-backed streamer. Tell Me Lies was first put in development nearly a year ago as the first project under Roberts’ Hulu pact. Van Patten will next be seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.