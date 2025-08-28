Emma Stone Gushes About Carl Sagan And Declares “I Believe In Aliens”

Getty Images

At the Venice Film Festival, actress Emma Stone expressed her belief in extraterrestrial life while promoting her latest film Bugonia. During a press conference, Stone revealed she was influenced by the late scientist and philosopher Carl Sagan, stating, “The idea that we are alone in this vast expanse of the universe — truly not that we’re being watched but that we’re alone out here — is a pretty narcissistic thing to think.” The Oscar-winning actress then directly declared, “Yes, I’m coming out with it. I believe in aliens.” Stone’s comments came as she discussed her role in Bugonia, where she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who believe she is an alien. The film was directed by Stone’s frequent collaborator, Yorgos Lanthimos, who also made Poor Things and The Favourite.