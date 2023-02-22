Emma Thompson Got ‘Seriously Ill’ While Campaigning For The Oscars

Emma Thompson is getting real about the effort that goes in to campaigning for an Academy Award. The Cruella actress told RadioTimes, “Both times I had to do the Oscars, I got seriously ill.”

“I found the pressure and glare of it too much,” she said. “It’s astonishing.” Thompson has been nominated for five Academy Awards over the course of her career, and she’s taken home two: one in 1993 for Howards End and the other in 1996 for Sense and Sensibility.

The Good Luck To You, Leo Grande actress added, “Afterwards, you want to lie down in a dark room. You think, ‘Please don’t ask me any questions or make me talk about myself.’ I quickly developed a sort of allergy to that part of the job.”