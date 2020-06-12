Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright Speak Out on J.K. Rowling’s Trans Tweets

PRPhotos.com

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright have joined their cohorts Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung, and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne in condemning J.K. Rowling’s questionable remarks about trans people. Warner Bros. also issued a statement.

Watson piped up on Twitter after Rowling expanded on what many considered transphobic tweets with an essay defending her stance and detailing her previous sexual assault and alleged incidents of domestic violence in her first marriage.

One of Rowling’s original tweets read: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Watson tweeted: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

The 30-year-old continued: “I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash [two related charities]. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. Happy #PRIDE2020. Sending love x.”

Wright also took to Twitter. She wrote: “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you.”

Warner Bros., distributor of the Rowling-written and produced Fantastic Beasts franchise, issued a statement as well.

“The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world,” the company said in a statement. “We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.”