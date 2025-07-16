Emma Watson Banned From Driving For 6 Months After Speeding Fine

Getty Images

Emma Watson has been temporarily banned from driving in England after she was caught speeding in 2024. A judge ordered the 35-year-old actress to stay off the road for six months and pay a fine of £1,044 (around $1,400). The decision came after Watson was caught on camera driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England, on July 31, 2024. Prior to this incident, Watson already had nine points on her driver’s license. Interestingly, Watson is not the only Harry Potter alum facing consequences for speeding. Zoe Wanamaker, who portrayed Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was also fined for driving 46 mph in a 40 mph zone on the same day and in the same court as Watson. Like Watson, Wanamaker had nine points on her license before the speeding incident and was subsequently fined £1,044 and banned from driving for six months. (EW)