Entertainment Tidbits

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wife Christen Harper Goff announced the birth of their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle, on Instagram. The couple shared black-and-white photos from the delivery room. The pregnancy was revealed in February at the NFL Honors event. The couple met in 2019, got engaged in 2022, and married in 2024. (Story URL)

Cameron Diaz, who recently returned to acting with Netflix’s Back In Action, is set to star in the upcoming action comedy Bad Day for the streaming platform. Directed by Jake Szymanski, known for his work on Jury Duty and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, the film follows a single mom on a challenging day as she tries to keep a promise to her daughter. (Story URL)

Broadcast TV viewing fell below 20% for the first time in June, marking a significant shift as streaming continues to dominate. Nielsen’s data shows a 3% increase in TV use overall, with streaming accounting for 46% of all viewing. Traditional TV highlights included the NBA playoffs and finals, with cable news also seeing a 12% increase in viewership. (Story URL)

Tea Leoni married her Madame Secretary co-star Tim Daly in a private wedding ceremony in New York. The intimate event included only close family members. Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, have been in a relationship for over a decade, starting after Leoni’s divorce from David Duchovny in 2014. The couple first made their romance public back in 2015. (Story URL)

Billy McFarland has sold the intellectual property, trademarks, and assets for Fyre Fest on eBay for $245,300. This auction follows a failed seven-figure deal earlier this month. The winning bidder will gain control of the Fyre Fest brand name, trademarks, social media accounts, marketing materials, domain names, documentary footage, and email and SMS lists. (Story URL)

Nick Cannon will host a relationship advice podcast titled Nick Cannon @ Night, where he’ll delve into his personal DMs to address listener-submitted questions about love, sex, relationships, and dating. Scheduled to be recorded in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, each episode will also welcome topical experts and celebrity guests. It debuts July 23th. (Story URL)

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her songwriter husband Thomas Deluca were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home after a welfare check on Tuesday. The suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, allegedly scaled a fence and entered the home, then killed the victims during a “violent struggle” when they returned. The motive remains unclear. (Story URL)