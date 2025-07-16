Entertainment Tidbits

Getty Images

A massive fire severely damaged the main stage at Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival just days before its scheduled opening. Officials announced the Mainstage was severely damaged, but the campsite and festival weekend will go on as planned, with headline performers including David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte, and Martin Garrix. The cause of the fire remains unknown. (Story URL)

Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle are set to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy Just Picture It on Netflix. The movie follows two college students who are shocked to see images of their future selves as a married couple with children, despite not having met each other yet. The film is produced by Brown and executive produced by her husband, Jake Bongiovi. (Story URL)

Fans can now secure their seats — a year in advance — for IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey. The movie, an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, is the first film entirely shot with IMAX cameras and is currently still in production. The official release date is July 17, 2026, but select locations will offer limited early screenings in IMAX 70mm. (Story URL)

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are set to star in Tough Guys, an upcoming action comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. The film, originating from a spec script by writer Daniel Gold, follows two henchmen breaking free from the criminal underworld who set out to create a new life on their terms. No director for the project has been announced yet. (Story URL)

Jax Taylor won’t be returning for the next season of The Valley. The decision comes after a challenging year, with Taylor focusing on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting. Taylor shares a son, Cruz, with ex-wife and costar Brittany Cartwright. The couple faced marital difficulties, leading to a divorce filing in 2024. The future of the show remains uncertain. (Story URL)

NeNe Leakes was rumored to return to reality TV on The Traitors but was notably absent from the official lineup. Leakes explained on a podcast that she had to decline the opportunity due to her son Brentt’s health issues. Brentt, who had a heart transplant, faced complications that required hospitalization, making filming overseas impossible. (Story URL)

Blake Lively’s federal lawsuit against social media guru Jed Wallace, alleging a smear campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni, faced a setback as Judge Lewis Liman granted Wallace’s motion to dismiss himself from the case. The ruling, made without prejudice, allows Lively to file an amended complaint by July 31 or pursue legal action in a different jurisdiction. (Story URL)

A $1,000 wig inspired by Tina Turner’s iconic hairstyles faced backlash from fans for not resembling the singer’s signature look. Made of human hair, the wig was removed from sale within hours of its debut. Designed by Turner’s longtime hairstylist, Arthur Johns, the wig was criticized for its blond, curly locks, comparing it to characters like Little Orphan Annie. (Story URL)